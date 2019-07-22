Log InSign up
Proper Wireless Charger for Airpods

A sleek and elegant station to store and charge your Airpods

A weighty block of anodized aluminum machined precisely to the shape of the AirPods case. Simply place your AirPods in their wireless charging case on the dock and the charging begins. A flat, tangle proof cable and rubber underside prevent tangles and slips.
Look! A Wireless Charger Just for AirPodsStudio Proper is a product design studio based in Australia (Melbourne) that makes really elegant cases, stands and charging accessories for your favorite products. A lot of what it makes, if we're being honest, are things you didn't know existed or things you didn't know you needed - until you see them.
Studio Proper Wireless Charging Dock for AirPodsWith every generation our phones are becoming more and more essential parts of our EDC. And as they get smarter, so does the rest of our tech. Not so long ago everyone depended on bulky or cumbersome wired earphones, but now, compact and easy-to-EDC true wireless earbuds are dominating the market.
Discussion
Andreas Duess
Andreas Duess
$100 for a single purpose charger. Sure, sign me up for 10.
Alon Tamir
Alon Tamir
Maker
@andreasduess I think 10 would be a little excessive 🤔. But, to your point, it can also wirelessly charge your phone 👍🏻
Alon Tamir
Alon Tamir
Maker
Hey hunters, We’re a team of product designers based in melbourne, Australia 🇳🇿. Frustrated (and bored!) with the me-too, uninspired world full of flat disk wireless chargers, we wanted to create a product crafted for Airpods exclusively. The Proper Wireless Charger is an elegant, beautifully crafted home for your Airpods that guarantees a full charge, always. Thanks for taking a look!
Alon Tamir
Alon Tamir
Maker
Here’s a cheeky 20% pre order discount code for the Product Hunt community: V67A8Y3XTAHY
