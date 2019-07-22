Proper Wireless Charger for Airpods

Discussion
Andreas Duess
$100 for a single purpose charger. Sure, sign me up for 10.
@andreasduess I think 10 would be a little excessive 🤔. But, to your point, it can also wirelessly charge your phone 👍🏻
Hey hunters, We’re a team of product designers based in melbourne, Australia 🇳🇿. Frustrated (and bored!) with the me-too, uninspired world full of flat disk wireless chargers, we wanted to create a product crafted for Airpods exclusively. The Proper Wireless Charger is an elegant, beautifully crafted home for your Airpods that guarantees a full charge, always. Thanks for taking a look!
Here’s a cheeky 20% pre order discount code for the Product Hunt community: V67A8Y3XTAHY