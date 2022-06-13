Products
Home
→
Product
→
Propel Data
Propel Data
An API to build in-product analytics
Propel Data is an API Platform for developers to easily build in-product analytics with large-scale data. Propel's serverless GraphQL API makes building and running analytics products seamless.
Launched in
API
,
Developer Tools
,
Data & Analytics
by
Propel Data
About this launch
Propel Data by
Propel Data
was hunted by
Nico Acosta
in
API
,
Developer Tools
,
Data & Analytics
. Made by
Nico Acosta
and
Tyler Wells
. Featured on June 14th, 2022.
Propel Data
is not rated yet. This is Propel Data's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#42
Weekly rank
#50
