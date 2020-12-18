discussion
Tom Guthrie
MakerCo-Founder of Propel
Hi Product Hunt! Excited to be here and to get your feedback. 😸 Propel is the community for future builders. Emily, Scott, and I started it when we realized that peers and mentors had been crucial to our own (moderate) success, but there was no dedicated place for people like us to come together without spending a ton of money or quitting our day jobs, which none of us were ready to do yet. Since launching this summer, we’ve grown into a tight-knit community of a couple hundred members and dozens of advisors. We were excited (and pleasantly surprised tbh) to see members of the community hire each other, invest in each other’s companies, team up to start side hustles, and build an incredibly positive support network. We’ve built out a cohort system, mentorship, mini-courses, a curated job board, off-the-record events, and more thanks to lots of input from the community itself. We’ve also started working on this full time! 😬 As we head into 2021, we know a lot of folks are thinking about their next step, whether that’s getting a promotion, switching to a new role, or starting their own thing. We wanted to start talking about Propel more publicly to invite new members to take that journey alongside all of us. If you apply to join, you’ll get access to everything mentioned above and more. What else would be helpful to you in your journey to be a builder? We’re always looking for new things to build for the community. 🚀
Propel has been a great way to grow my network with people all over the company, in different stages of their careers, and in different industries. Propel currently has a few learning tracks. After the first few sessions of the learning track, Launching a Business, I was inspired to start thinking more critically about my ideas and knew I was not alone. Emily and I created a new group called Idea Propeller. This enabled me to share my ideas with a group of other propellers in a very open and safe place. What is most exciting about Idea Propeller is that it creates a forum for propellers to share and receive feedback on tactical next steps along with big picture questions about where the world is going in regards to their idea/industry. Definitely recommend joining this community
@schaffer_ochstein thanks for always collaborating with me, can't wait for more of these!
Connecting with others is one of the deepest human desires we have, yet we've seen at Weekend Fund that builders at the earlier stages are lacking community. Way to go, Propel!
Thanks, @vedika_jain! Community is so important.
Great idea - reminds me of the Bay Area. But totally remote. From my family of entrepreneurs to yours, best wishes in this endeavor.
Thanks, @bobbi_perreault!
Propel has been my professional development channel the past few months. From learning tracks to meeting other people like me, I feel more confident in my day job and as I continue to explore new ideas. Highly recommend if you're looking to find people with high energy around creating and building!
Thanks, @jacqueline_albright! Such an honor to have you as an early member of the community - we're better for your presence :)
Joining Propel has been a bright spot of 2020! I've been able to connect with other operators at early-stage companies and talk through challenges that they have worked through before. It's a group of bright and ambitious builders!
Thank you, @elizabeth_stockton! We're fortunate you're a part of this ✨