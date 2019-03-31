Proofree is a free proofreading/editing service for anyone who has something to broadcast to the world in a clear and concise manner. Texts are processed and delivered based on their place in line.
Fernanda GraciolliMaker@f_graciolli
Hi Everyone! Proofree is one of my oldest ideas. I've always wanted to provide editing services to people who don't have access to an editor, either due to financial or geographical constraints. I truly believe that communication is the key to progress and that everyone should strive to communicate clearly, whether sending out an email or writing a book. The idea here is that the service is free as long as you are willing to wait in line. The more words in the queue, the longer the wait time. If you want to skip ahead of the line, there's an option to pay a fee which corresponds to the turnaround time and the number of words in the document. As of right now, I'm the person editing texts in my free time (my main gig is director of an editing/writing agency), but I'm hoping to assemble a team of editors as submissions roll in. Thank you for checking out Proofree!
