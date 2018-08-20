Proof It: is a game where players will vote on the truthfulness of a statement, while waging points on their conviction level . The more points they wage, the more points they can win or lose. Proof It was launched as a pre-game to help our voters understand the simplicity of the actual platform Proof, which will be launched Q4 2018.
Proof Media, Inc. ("Proof") Receives Funding from Reflective Venture Partners to Validate Online Media - Reflective VenturesJune 21, 2018 - Proof, a blockchain enabled platform that incentivizes its members to research, verify and vote on the truthfulness of content, announced a strategic investment from Reflective Venture Partners, a venture fund partnered with RChain. Proof will use the funding to develop and launch its platform on RChain's highly scalable, decentralized and secure blockchain.
Proof It: The Game - Proof Media - MediumPrior to the launch of the actual Proof platform in the fourth quarter 2018, the Proof It game has been created to show players how easy it is to vote on the platform. Proof will be launching a fun, exciting trivia-style game to play in mid-to-late August of 2018 called Proof It.
