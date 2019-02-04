Proof.ink's service is pretty straightforward. If you have a document of which you want to know with 100% certainty that it's contents has not been changed, tampered with or altered in any form, use Proof.ink.
Proof.ink works by fingerprinting your file (no matter how big), without the need to upload it, inside your browser.
Built on the immutable Steem Blockchain but a talented developer
Early days - more users will arrive
Steem Blockchain has some brilliant qualities and is worth looking into.
г๏єlคภ๔ ק. lคภ๔єﻮєภt chef d'inspiration Tales & Tours + Dull
Hi Product hunters! Last week on cryptotwitters @btsfav was requesting a blockchain based product which I thought would be cool to make! A simple blockchain (proof of time) storage of file hashes to proof file integrity based on a trustless environment. And this is what I made - Proof.ink - a 24hr weekend endeavour using all tools out there: - Steem.io Developer SDK's - Undraw.co - thank you @bramk for reminding me - Bootstrap, Cryptojs and Filehashing, Filesaver.js - Stackoverflow.com I think proof.ink is a nice little web app focussing on 1 thing only, namely generating an offline file hash/fingerprint and optionally storing it on the Steem blockchain for proof of time. You can use it for example in fav's usecase: "So I got a signed PDF, and all parties need to be able to verify the hash on chain via a tool to check whether it's still the original file". Thanks @fav for the inspiration! Let me know what you think?
Younghwi Cho Co-founder of Steemhunt
@roelandp This is such a brilliant idea!
Bobinson K B dreamer, Migrate2Cloud.com | agileblaze
@roelandp "So I got a signed PDF, and all parties need to be able to verify the hash on chain via a tool to check whether it's still the original file" - this is a scenario I have came across many times. Few days I came across a solution for the shipping industry where "Title deed", Bill of Lading etc are handled using a blockchain based solution. This can be extended to such use cases IMHO. Also the best part I see is that this on a public blockchain in the true sense of "public ledger" ideology as opposed to be on a "private chain".
г๏єlคภ๔ ק. lคภ๔єﻮєภt chef d'inspiration Tales & Tours + Dull
@bobinsonkb oh yes that shipping thing is interesting. And you have all the "provenance" initiatives. I like the Steem chain indeed for being available publicly and also the fast confirmation times and fee-less posting, which has low entry barriers for users to start using services like these 😉
