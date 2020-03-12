Home
Proof by SparkLoop
Proof by SparkLoop
Display your newsletter stats on your website for free.
Proof helps newsletter creators increase trust for potential subscribers by showing independently verified metrics about their newsletter.
For example, they can display how many total subscribers they have or how many new subscribers they got last week or month.
