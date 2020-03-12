Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Proof by SparkLoop

Proof by SparkLoop

Display your newsletter stats on your website for free.

get it
Proof helps newsletter creators increase trust for potential subscribers by showing independently verified metrics about their newsletter.
For example, they can display how many total subscribers they have or how many new subscribers they got last week or month.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
💬
Be the first to comment