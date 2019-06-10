Reviews
Discussion
Maker
Scott Willman
Hey all, I hope you enjoy Proof. I wished for too long to have a flowchart where I could simulate output, consumption, cost, and time all in one place, so I decided to build it. I hope you need it as much as I do! I'm prioritizing lots of new features and external integrations, so please reach out with your requests!
Just testing this out and initial thoughts are I really like it - nice alternative to Excel for some of this. It would be great to have a currency selection option (UK Based!!).
