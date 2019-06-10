Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Proof

Proof

Flowcharts that build real values

Calculate unit output, costs, time, or any other value right inside your diagram. No longer do you need to seperate your data from your workflow.
Reviews
Discussion
Scott Willman
Scott Willman
Maker
Hey all, I hope you enjoy Proof. I wished for too long to have a flowchart where I could simulate output, consumption, cost, and time all in one place, so I decided to build it. I hope you need it as much as I do! I'm prioritizing lots of new features and external integrations, so please reach out with your requests!
UpvoteShare
Scott Clennell
Scott Clennell
Just testing this out and initial thoughts are I really like it - nice alternative to Excel for some of this. It would be great to have a currency selection option (UK Based!!).
UpvoteShare