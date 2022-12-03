Products
PromptShake
Ranked #4 for today
PromptShake
The visual prompt engineering tool
PromptShake is a visual programming tool for engineering complex prompts and prompt chains. PromptShake supports multiple language models and can be used to create, edit, test, and debug prompts.
Artificial Intelligence
PromptShake
About this launch
PromptShake
The visual prompt engineering tool 🥤
PromptShake by
PromptShake
Jason Williams
Artificial Intelligence
Featured on December 3rd, 2022.
PromptShake
is not rated yet. This is PromptShake's first launch.
