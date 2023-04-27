Products
Prompts
Prompts
LLMOps and Prompt Engineering
W&B Prompts is a suite of LLMops tools to dramatically improve prompt engineering workflows and unlock deeper understanding of your LLMs.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
by
Prompts
About this launch
Prompts
LLMOps and Prompt Engineering
Prompts by
Prompts
was hunted by
James Cham
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Lukas Biewald
,
Chris Van Pelt
and
Shawn Lewis
. Featured on April 28th, 2023.
Prompts
is not rated yet. This is Prompts's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
