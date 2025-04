Promptrepo Create your own AI model using data in Google Sheets Visit Upvote 63

Build your own AI model for classification, extraction, and generation — using Google Sheets or a no-code builder. Test it with an intuitive forms UI or integrate it into your app using our API. Launch AI features quickly & continuously improve their accuracy.

Free Options Launch tags: Spreadsheets • Developer Tools • Artificial Intelligence 3 months free

Meet the team Show more Show more