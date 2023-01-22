Products
Promptle
Ranked #17 for today
Promptle
A Wrodle like game for guessing AI prompts
At Promotle, a new AI image challenge is released every day. You will have to figure out which prompts were used to generate the proposed image.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Games
by
Promptle
About this launch
Promptle by
Promptle
was hunted by
Yoav Ganbar
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Games
. Made by
Manuel Mtz.-Almeida
. Featured on January 22nd, 2023.
Promptle
is not rated yet. This is Promptle's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
4
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#302
