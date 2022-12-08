Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Promptheus - Talk to ChatGPT
Promptheus - Talk to ChatGPT
Ranked #17 for today

Promptheus - Talk to ChatGPT

Use your voice to have conversations with ChatGPT

Free
Use your voice to talk to ChatGPT with the spacebar! 🎤 Use the spacebar to use your voice to talk to ChatGPT, instead of typing. Enjoy faster, more fluent conversations not limited by the speed of your keyboard.
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence +1 by
Promptheus - Talk to ChatGPT
About this launch
Promptheus - Talk to ChatGPT
Promptheus - Talk to ChatGPTUse your voice to have conversations with ChatGPT
Promptheus - Talk to ChatGPT by
Promptheus - Talk to ChatGPT
was hunted by
Doug Silkstone
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Doug Silkstone
. Featured on December 9th, 2022.
Promptheus - Talk to ChatGPT
is not rated yet. This is Promptheus - Talk to ChatGPT's first launch.
