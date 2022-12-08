Products
Home
→
Product
→
Promptheus - Talk to ChatGPT
Ranked #17 for today
Promptheus - Talk to ChatGPT
Use your voice to have conversations with ChatGPT
Use your voice to talk to ChatGPT with the spacebar! 🎤 Use the spacebar to use your voice to talk to ChatGPT, instead of typing. Enjoy faster, more fluent conversations not limited by the speed of your keyboard.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
About this launch
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Doug Silkstone
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Doug Silkstone
. Featured on December 9th, 2022.
Upvotes
4
Comments
3
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#184
Report