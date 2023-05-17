Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Promptable
Promptable
Build Prompt Templates Easily
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Design simple prompts for Midjourney or any other platform in a few seconds.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
by
Promptable
Sprig Replays & AI User Insights
Ad
Get real-time product learnings via Replays & GPT-powered AI
About this launch
Promptable
Build Prompt Templates Easily
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
Promptable by
Promptable
was hunted by
Vincent Giardina
in
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Vincent Giardina
. Featured on May 18th, 2023.
Promptable
is not rated yet. This is Promptable's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report