Prompt Theory by AE Studio
A Guessing Game for AI-generated Images.
A multiplayer guessing game to have some fun with the prompts from AI image generators. It uses a simple model to track accuracy for the submitted text to make it more fun to guess multiple times in a round.
Launched in
Funny Games
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
by
Prompt Theory by AE Studio
About this launch
Prompt Theory by AE Studio
A Guessing Game for AI-generated Images.
Prompt Theory by AE Studio by
Prompt Theory by AE Studio
was hunted by
Jean Mayer - AE Studio
in
Funny Games
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
Jean Mayer - AE Studio
and
Jarren Rocks
. Featured on January 3rd, 2023.
Prompt Theory by AE Studio
is not rated yet. This is Prompt Theory by AE Studio's first launch.
