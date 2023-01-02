We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
Prompt Theory by AE Studio
Prompt Theory by AE Studio

A Guessing Game for AI-generated Images.

A multiplayer guessing game to have some fun with the prompts from AI image generators. It uses a simple model to track accuracy for the submitted text to make it more fun to guess multiple times in a round.
Launched in Funny Games, Artificial Intelligence, Tech by
About this launch
was hunted by
Jean Mayer - AE Studio
in Funny Games, Artificial Intelligence, Tech. Made by
Jean Mayer - AE Studio
and
Jarren Rocks
. Featured on January 3rd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Prompt Theory by AE Studio's first launch.
