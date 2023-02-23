Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
promotions.fyi
Ranked #11 for today
promotions.fyi
Get the level you deserve. 40% faster
Visit
Upvote 28
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Promotions.fyi: company-specific guides with vetted insights about performance review and promotion. Most engineers are in the dark when it comes to performance. Join the waitlist to learn how to prove your value for promotion and how to avoid PIP.
Launched in
Analytics
,
Education
,
Career
by
promotions.fyi
Product Hunt Advertising
Ad
Promote your product with native ads, starting from $1,000
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"We'd love to hear which companies you'd like us to include in the initial launch. "
The makers of promotions.fyi
About this launch
promotions.fyi
Insights about performance review and promotion, per company
0
reviews
52
followers
Follow for updates
promotions.fyi by
promotions.fyi
was hunted by
Rahul Pandey
in
Analytics
,
Education
,
Career
. Made by
Rahul Pandey
,
Charlie Vuong
and
Alexander Chiou
. Featured on March 5th, 2023.
promotions.fyi
is not rated yet. This is promotions.fyi's first launch.
Upvotes
28
Comments
3
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#225
Report