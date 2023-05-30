Products
Home
→
Product
→
Promoted.com
Promoted.com
AI generated ads for your landing page
Promoted employs AI to generate optimized ad copy for your landing pages. Simply provide your site URL and watch as Promoted creates various optimized ad copies suited for multiple platforms like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and more!
Launched in
Marketing
Advertising
Artificial Intelligence
by
Promoted.com
About this launch
Promoted.com
Ai-generated ads for your landing page.
Promoted.com by
Promoted.com
was hunted by
Christopher John
in
Marketing
,
Advertising
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Christopher John
. Featured on May 31st, 2023.
Promoted.com
is not rated yet. This is Promoted.com's first launch.
