PromoRepublic 4.0
Social Media Marketing Platform for Agencies & Freelancers
#2 Product of the DayToday
PromoRepublic is a social media marketing platform. The new version for agencies and freelancers has collaboration tools in addition to 100,000 social media templates, automatic scheduling and so much more.
- Pros:
Simple to use and has saved my team hours each with the graphics editor and content library.Cons:
None that I can think of right now.
PromoRepublic is an amazing tool that I would recommend to anyone, and that's coming from someone who used to work for Hootsuite.Dylan Hey has used this product for one year.
- Pros:
An all-in-one social media marketing platformCons:
can't name any
I use it for half a year and this is one of the main tools in our agencyAntoine Harrington has used this product for one year.
Paul ShuteyevMakerPro@paul_shuteyev · Founder/StartupRadius, CMO/PromoRepublic
Hey everybody at Product Hunt! Our team is here to answer any questions about our social media marketing platform with collaboration tools for agencies & freelancers! PromoRepublic released a new version for agencies and freelancers that has collaboration tools in addition to 100,000 social media templates, automatic scheduling and so much more. This means you not only can create and schedule ahead your posts within minutes, but also save time on content suggestion, the approval processes and reporting. Collaboration features were requested by a lot by agencies and freelancer, so we added them! What’s included in Promorepublic 4.0? Our legendary Scheduling + Content tools: - Post Ideas Library with 100,000 social media templates and images - Automatic scheduling to all your social accounts - Graphics editor to customize any of templates or create your own - Multiple-photos & video posting Brand New Features: - Collaboration tools to run content approval, commenting and the entire revision processes - Time-slots with AI that choose the best posting times and post type depending on your industry and social page data - Reports containing advanced insights for you and optimal data for your clients (coming in February) - Social monitoring tool to respond to comments, reviews and mentions in time - Client workspaces with a limited interface for your clients - White-labeled version Instagram Direct Posting is ready, but waiting for approval from Facebook! P.S. If you know someone from Facebook, let them know we are waiting 😉
Frank Marshall@miruininson · just a techno dude
Looks like a grand update, congrats guys!
Paul ShuteyevMakerPro@paul_shuteyev · Founder/StartupRadius, CMO/PromoRepublic
@miruininson Thanks a lot Frank, this update includes a lot of brand new features and major tools indeed
Andrew Miller@solstid
Do you constantly work on adding more templates and social media content suggestions?
Anthony Barrett@helpiqd · PM in a great starup
@solstid they do, they had around few thousand templates 2 years ago
Paul ShuteyevMakerPro@paul_shuteyev · Founder/StartupRadius, CMO/PromoRepublic
@solstid We do! Our Post Ideas Library has grown from few thousand templates and post ideas to 100,000+. We constantly work on adding not only new content, but also new categories and industries.
Dylan Hey@dylan_hey · Founder of HeyDigital
@solstid yep, I believe around 1000 new templates are added each month.
Amy Hansen@ogaingenro · Analyst
Oh, cool to see PromoRepublic on PH again, wish you luck 😉
Paul ShuteyevMakerPro@paul_shuteyev · Founder/StartupRadius, CMO/PromoRepublic
@ogaingenro thanks!
Dylan Hey@dylan_hey · Founder of HeyDigital
I ❤️PromoRepublic and this new update is amazing. Great work team!
Paul ShuteyevMakerPro@paul_shuteyev · Founder/StartupRadius, CMO/PromoRepublic
@dylan_hey Thanks Dylan, the new update is huge indeed!
Donagh Barnsdale@rtxyvpxnm2 · IT Expert
@dylan_hey oh yesss!!!
