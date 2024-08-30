  • Subscribe
    Personalized discounts for ecommerce merchants

    Promi leverages dozens of signals on users, products, time, etc. to personalize and dynamically update discounts. We replace any of your existing discount campaigns with smarter discounts that optimize around your revenue or profitability goals.
    was hunted by
    Michael Seibel
    in SaaS, Artificial Intelligence, E-Commerce. Made by
    Peter Moot
    . Featured on September 4th, 2024.
    is not rated yet. This is Promi's first launch.
