Dilpreet Singh
Maker
Hello everyone! 👋 Today I am very excited to introduce Proltify. Let me ask you, how do you manage your product's resources? - Does it become impossible to find a resource on your cluttered desktop? - Did you bookmark an important link but now, unable to find it? - Do a global or channel search on slack to find something important and spending 15 minutes finding it? - Do you also move your resources manually after the release? 🙁 💡 Proltify helps solve all these problems. 📦 Proltify will create a vault for each product you create, then whenever you add a new resource to say a desktop, it will move those resources to your products vault when you `Flush` them. 🗒 Save a note or a link using our shortcut to the current vault. 🔍 Search a note, link, or any resource for one product or across all vaulted products with clear boundaries between them. 📁 Want to access your vault? You will see a Proltify folder on your desktop, it will contain all your products resources organized into Images, Videos, and Resources folder. Would love to hear your comments, feedback and suggestions.
