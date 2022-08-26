Products
ProjectsForSale
ProjectsForSale
High quality side projects for sale
ProjectsForSale is a curated marketplace where makers sell their side projects for under $10k.
Launched in
SaaS
,
Tech
,
Side Project
by
ProjectsForSale
About this launch
ProjectsForSale
High quality side projects for sale
ProjectsForSale by
ProjectsForSale
was hunted by
Andrew Grassi
in
SaaS
,
Tech
,
Side Project
. Made by
Andrew Grassi
. Featured on August 29th, 2022.
ProjectsForSale
is not rated yet. This is ProjectsForSale's first launch.
Upvotes
81
Comments
10
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#12
