Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Trevor O'Brien
Maker
Pro
Hi there! 👋🏻 I hope you all are having a lovely Tuesday. 🙂 I’m super excited to be writing today to introduce you all to Projector 📽, a real-time collaborative design platform built for visual storytelling. With Projector, you and your team can create videos, GIFs, social media graphics, presentations, PDFs, and more. And you can do it all with your favorite content catalogs at your fingertips: Unsplash, Giphy, Google Fonts, and the Noun Project. We know the creative process can be messy and painstaking, and our team has worked hard to put together a set of flexible tools that lets you work the way you wanna work. Whether you’re putting together a social media campaign, a quick demo video, or a pitch deck, Projector’s creative tools have you covered. Sharing a portfolio or creative pitch and looking for feedback? Projector offers a published view to showcase your work and start a conversation with comments. For the past few months, a small group of early adopters have been creating and sharing stories in Projector. We’ve seen amazing things made by the XOXO community, by people at companies like Airbnb and Invision, and by students at Northwestern, where we’re running a pilot program. We want you to be part of that early community! Starting today, we’re opening up sign ups to Projector for a limited time. No waitlist. Just immediate access to Projector. And you’ll also get a handful of invites you can share with friends and teammates in case they miss the open signup period. Here's the URL to sign up! https://projector.com/signup We can’t wait for you to try Projector and let us know what you think. We’re excited to see what you’ll make! If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to ask!
Upvote (11)Share
I was lucky enough to be a beta tester for this. It's awesome! It was really easy to quickly make some gifs, and put text over images. UI has samiliar feel, similar to Google Slides, but you can export the files into gifs or movie formats too. It's a great little tool for storytelling.
Upvote (1)Share