Home
→
Product
→
Projectmate
Ranked #9 for today
Projectmate
Connecting open-source collaborators & maintainers
Visit
Upvote 7
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Projectmate is a platform that connects open-source enthusiasts with repository owners and maintainers looking for contributors, With Projectmate, you can browse through a variety of open-source projects and find one that aligns with your skills.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
by
Projectmate
About this launch
Projectmate
Connecting open-source collaborators and maintainers
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Projectmate by
Projectmate
was hunted by
Rohit Dasu
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Rohit Dasu
. Featured on January 8th, 2023.
Projectmate
is not rated yet. This is Projectmate's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#210
Report