Project Ekalavya
Monthly book summaries that you can't forget
So this is how the project took shape:
Naval recommends Ed Latimore on twitter. I pitch to Ed via an anon account & we launch. All during the Covid19.
We launch 'Project Ekalavya' to deliver 3 infographic book summaries monthly to your inbox.
The biggest outcome from this project for me is - Hope.
The Naked Poet ✍️ 📙
I made 'Project Ekalavya' with Ed Latimore over a DM on twitter
Some people enjoy reading, some enjoy learning. Perfect for someone who would want to acquire knowledge at a faster rate.
@rajeshjampana Thanks, this is for busy folks who don't want to lose out on the core concepts of the books
This needs a dedicated domain
@rogermenhaim Started lean but point noted. Multiple users gave this feedback. Now that we've got paying customers, will prioritise this
Congrats to the creator! Really nice tips!
@stevejrobin Glad you liked them Steve. Months of reading & taking notes helped :)
The books have been summarised well. Neat Job.
@ericshield Thanks Eric. Which one is your favourite amongst the Month 1 summaries?
@thenakedpoet2 I liked The Compound Effect. Building Habits has been explained well in that infographic.
