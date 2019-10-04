Project Clear
A guided tour using smart glasses, powered by Amazon Alexa
#3 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Leigh Bryant
Hunter
Exploring potential consumer use cases best suited for AR technologies, Myplanet's Ventures team partnered with North to rethink how smart AR glasses could enhance travel experiences. Sticking to North's core belief that “technology should be there when you need it, and gone when you don't,” we created a concept that meets their prime objective: allowing you to access what you want, without disrupting what you’re doing.
UpvoteShare