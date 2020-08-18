discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Khoa Nguyen
Maker
Hi PH, I use many apps to track my things in my life. KanbanFlow : Track daily tasks with the Pomodoro method Trello: Track projects and goals Workflowy : Track ideas for blog posts and podcasts Notes on Mac: Track daily todos and notes MyFitnessPal: Track weight and food intake of calories. The disadvantage of using many apps is lack of organization, IMO I also realize that most things we do in life have their own goal/purpose (short-term or long-term) So I created this ProgressKer app placing goals are the center of the app. One goal has many tasks inside. Plan a list of tasks and complete them with the help of Pomodoro method. All in one solution for daily progress tracking: habits, ideas, journals, and calories help you to achieve the goal Hope you like this combination. This app is built with #nocode and Bubble, payment gateway with Paddle Feel free to receive your feedback! Thanks
Upvote (2)Share