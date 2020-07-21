Discussion
Tanish Sehgal
Maker
This is Tanish. Today I’m launching a new Project Management Tool that works like a simple todo list but at the same time is also an efficient Project Management Tool or we can call it a “Progress” Management Tool. Makers/Developers get many ideas and even start working on them but to take it from that stage to finally launching it is one hell of a task. There are many problems that come while making a product: ❌ Intimidated by a similar product ❌ Not enough motivaiton ❌ Gets bored on the current idea though you are almost about to finish it and move on to next one. Thus, Introducing ProgressBoard! ✅ ProgressBoard is a Project Management Tool for those who are not actually project managers but makers. There are many Project Management tools available but they are too heavy or complex and we makers need a simple and minimalistic tool that is simple to use yet fulfils all requirements of a Project Management tool. Why use ProgressBoard? ✅ Waste less time on complex management tools. ✅ Agile Project Management like points system ✅ Create Modular Project Structure ✅ Track and share progress of different projects. Also, I’m launching with a limited number of early bird plans. Get yours here. 👉🏻 ProgressBoard.co
Now this is something I've been looking for, from a long time. Not a fan of the already existing tools personally. Love the idea!
@aryanjalali IKR!! Thanks!!
Great concept
@nxalessandro Thanks!!
Used it in beta version. Awesome Product
@simith_bhojani Thanks for the feedbacks!!
Thanks for giving a chance to review it in Beta. Great Product, and Love the Dark Theme !!