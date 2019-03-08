Progress Dashboard
Chrome dashboard to stay productive with progress bars
#4 Product of the DayToday
Progress Dashboard replaces your boring chrome new tab with powerful & customizable time progress bars to keep you productive! Highly inspired by year progress tweets.
Reviews
- Pros:
Distraction free mode 😍Cons:
Nothing yet
Everyone should try it outaswin vb has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Mubaris NKMaker@mubaris · Full Stack Developer
Hello PH 👋, I'm Mubaris, maker of Progress Dashboard ⛳️ Almost a year ago I launched Year Progress on Product Hunt, a 2-hour project. Today that small project has turned into my main side hustle 👨💻️ I was inspired by Year Progress tweets to build the first version of Progress Dashboard (Year Progress back then) 🚀️ Progress Dashboard replaces your boring chrome new tab with powerful & customizable time progress bars to keep you productive 🧘 Features ✨️ ⏳️ It comes with generic progress bars for Year, Month, Week, Day and Hour progresses. 💻️ Create your own progress bars with start and end time. This is useful for small tasks with a limited time window. Examples - Reading Progress, Shipping Progress. You can also use it for Life Progress 😉️ 🎨️ By default, Progress Dashboard uses the daily images as background. If this doesn't please you, you can change them to Gradients or Trianglify Backgrounds ☕️ Progress Dashboard has a Distraction Free Mode to avoid any distractions. This mode comes with a Dark Theme 🌚️ 🤗️ Motivational Quotes to bring back that motivation Progress Dashboard has changed its name a lot in its journey. It was Year Progress 📆️, then Time Progress ⏳️, Eternity ♾️ and finally we are sticking to Progress Dashboard ⛳️ I hope you guys like it, and looking forward to your feedback 😃️
Upvote (4)Share·
Okii Eli@nextstevejob · Founded contentiskey.co
@mubaris big up
Upvote (1)Share·
aswin vb@aswinvb1 · Full Stack Developer
This is an amazing product and i recommend everyone to use it.
Upvote (1)Share·
Mubaris NKMaker@mubaris · Full Stack Developer
@aswinvb1 Thanks Aswin
Upvote (1)Share·
Ben@harowitzblack · 🍵
😁😁😁
Upvote (1)Share·
Mubaris NKMaker@mubaris · Full Stack Developer
@harowitzblack Thanks broski <3
Upvote (1)Share·
Ben@harowitzblack · 🍵
@mubaris (Sergio smiling sticker here)
Upvote Share·
Sunil Kumar@sunilc_ · Software Engineer, Plivo
Was this paid from the beginning itself? Or you recently made it paid?
Upvote Share·
Mubaris NKMaker@mubaris · Full Stack Developer
@sunilc_ It started out as free. I made it paid recently 🙂
Upvote Share·