Progress Dashboard

Chrome dashboard to stay productive with progress bars

#4 Product of the DayToday
Progress Dashboard replaces your boring chrome new tab with powerful & customizable time progress bars to keep you productive! Highly inspired by year progress tweets.
Reviews
Varun Haridas
aswin vb
 
Helpful
  • aswin vb
    aswin vbFull Stack Developer
    Pros: 

    Distraction free mode 😍

    Cons: 

    Nothing yet

    Everyone should try it out

    aswin vb has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Hunter
Mubaris NK
Mubaris NK
Makers
Mubaris NK
Mubaris NK
Mubaris NK
Mubaris NKMaker@mubaris · Full Stack Developer
Hello PH 👋, I'm Mubaris, maker of Progress Dashboard ⛳️ Almost a year ago I launched Year Progress on Product Hunt, a 2-hour project. Today that small project has turned into my main side hustle 👨‍💻️ I was inspired by Year Progress tweets to build the first version of Progress Dashboard (Year Progress back then) 🚀️ Progress Dashboard replaces your boring chrome new tab with powerful & customizable time progress bars to keep you productive 🧘 Features ✨️ ⏳️ It comes with generic progress bars for Year, Month, Week, Day and Hour progresses. 💻️ Create your own progress bars with start and end time. This is useful for small tasks with a limited time window. Examples - Reading Progress, Shipping Progress. You can also use it for Life Progress 😉️ 🎨️ By default, Progress Dashboard uses the daily images as background. If this doesn't please you, you can change them to Gradients or Trianglify Backgrounds ☕️ Progress Dashboard has a Distraction Free Mode to avoid any distractions. This mode comes with a Dark Theme 🌚️ 🤗️ Motivational Quotes to bring back that motivation Progress Dashboard has changed its name a lot in its journey. It was Year Progress 📆️, then Time Progress ⏳️, Eternity ♾️ and finally we are sticking to Progress Dashboard ⛳️ I hope you guys like it, and looking forward to your feedback 😃️
Okii Eli
Okii Eli@nextstevejob · Founded contentiskey.co
@mubaris big up
aswin vb
aswin vb@aswinvb1 · Full Stack Developer
This is an amazing product and i recommend everyone to use it.
Mubaris NK
Mubaris NKMaker@mubaris · Full Stack Developer
@aswinvb1 Thanks Aswin
Ben
Ben@harowitzblack · 🍵
😁😁😁
Mubaris NK
Mubaris NKMaker@mubaris · Full Stack Developer
@harowitzblack Thanks broski <3
Ben
Ben@harowitzblack · 🍵
@mubaris (Sergio smiling sticker here)
Sunil Kumar
Sunil Kumar@sunilc_ · Software Engineer, Plivo
Was this paid from the beginning itself? Or you recently made it paid?
Mubaris NK
Mubaris NKMaker@mubaris · Full Stack Developer
@sunilc_ It started out as free. I made it paid recently 🙂
