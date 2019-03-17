Programming Guides
Get to know what topics to learn in Language before starting
Programming Guide is to get familiar with the programming languages you are planning to learn. Each guide shares the main topics to cover at different levels. It has a short background, its current job scenario & other complementing skills needed to get a job
keyulMaker@keyul · Maker of Quick Code & Bot Stash
Hello! Product Hunt community 👋 We helped lot of people to start with the programming with free courses on Quick Code. Over time, we saw that most of the newcomers in programming have confusion on what path needs to take on the particular programming language or what programming language need to learn first 😕. They need little guidance on picking up the right programming language that can help them to shape their future career. To overcome this issue, with the help of @singhpankaj99 we are excited to launch a programming guide. This programming guide will be useful to anyone who wants to learn a new programming language or want to get into the coding. It guides you step by step about what topics you need to learn in order to be the expert of that programming language. 👨💻👩💻 Hope these programming guides will give you direction while picking up or learning a new programming language. You can always refer to this guide anytime on picking up what to learn next. If you have any questions or feedback, feel free to post. We are here to answer you the whole day. ✍️
Singh PankajMaker@singhpankaj99 · Marketeer, Growth Hacking at QuickCode
Hello Product Hunt Community, Six months back, I joined Keyul to help with his project- QuickCode. From being a place to find the best online learning courses, we started a journey to grow QuickCode as a place that would help anyone organize their online learning. It sounded a tall task as we imagined and gulped at the thought. Anyhow, we decided to start small and launch features that would enhance the learning experience for anyone at each step. In due time we talked to different users in and outside of our community and came with a list of features. Some practical, some not, we have been putting pieces together to launch those features first which would be most useful. In the past we have launched: 1. Collections 2. Learner Today, we launched- “Programming Guides”. It is a space to get familiar with any of the programming languages you might be planning to learn. In each of our programming or learning guides, we share what are the main topics of a language to cover at different levels. You can plan your learning as a beginner, intermediate or an advanced user. Additionally, each programming guide covers a short background of the language, its current job scenario and other complementing skills needed to get a job in the industry. Hope this is helpful to the learning community. Let us know in case of any feedback for us and we would love to work on improving the product as we move forward. Kind Regards! Pankaj
Ido ShamunPro@idoshamun · Co-Founder, The Elegant Monkeys
Great initiative by @keyul and @singhpankaj99, looking forward to even more great content in the website :)
