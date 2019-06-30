Reviews
Discussion
Maker
Sarthak Sharma
Hey people! Keeping up with the tradition, it's time for our monthly product release. 🗓 This month, we've been working on ProGram, another cool open-source product for developers, and here's the story behind it. I've always thought that developers have a lot of power when it comes to being change agents. We help build the internet and all the tech we see around us. We are developers of the free world! 🌎🏙 But tech giants like Google and Facebook too much power over us because we let them. 🚫 I want to change that with each of my products, so here's ProGram: an Instagram alternative for programmers 👩💻 who want to keep their data secure and accessible while still being able to showcase their best shots in a cool gallery style. And the best part is that you can host it anywhere! 🎉 If you like it and would like to contribute to the project, feel free to reach out to me. ❤️✉️ Believe it or not, a few months back, one guy reached out to me on Github asking me to mentor him, and today, he is my co-maker on this product. 🤩 Big props to Pavan Jadhaw who has only gone from strength to strength in the past few months that he's been with me and Team XenoX.
Upvote (5)Share
Hunter
At Team XenoX, we are huge fans of open-source and want to keep the spirit of the free internet alive. So here's a cool, open-source Instagram alternative for all you developers out there. Tell your friends about it and feel free to ask us any questions!
Upvote (3)Share
you had me at open-source.
Upvote (3)Share
Maker
@tanmaiy_bhateja1 Go check it out https://github.com/sarthology/pr...
Really enjoyed it ! If anyone got bore with coding their *programs*, just feel free to use this proGram , it will boost you up !! *.*
Upvote (2)Share
@rajat_sharma9 yeah you are right in this
cool..