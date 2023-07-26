Products
PROGR

Keep track your goals with checkboxes

Free Options
Embed
Once you've made up your mind, use the PROGR. Goals become blurry when they're out of sight. The joy of stamping one by one, Build a sense of pride. Making plans and repeating accomplishments is a powerful motivator.
Launched in
Productivity
Task Management
Calendar
 by
PROGR
About this launch
PROGR
0
reviews
9
followers
PROGR by
PROGR
was hunted by
Jake
in Productivity, Task Management, Calendar. Made by
Jake
. Featured on July 29th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is PROGR's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-