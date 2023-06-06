Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Prog.AI
Prog.AI
Data-platform for tech recruitment
Visit
Upvote 2
50%
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Prog.AI is a recruitment platform that uses advanced algorithms to evaluate the skills and experience of software developers by analyzing every commit on GitHub. Search across 60 million candidates.
Launched in
Hiring
GitHub
by
Prog.AI
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
About this launch
Prog.AI
Data-platform for technical recruiting
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Prog.AI by
Prog.AI
was hunted by
Dmitry Pyanov
in
Hiring
,
GitHub
. Made by
Dmitry Pyanov
and
Maria Grineva
. Featured on June 8th, 2023.
Prog.AI
is not rated yet. This is Prog.AI's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report