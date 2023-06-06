Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Prog.AI
Prog.AI

Prog.AI

Data-platform for tech recruitment

Free Options
Embed
Prog.AI is a recruitment platform that uses advanced algorithms to evaluate the skills and experience of software developers by analyzing every commit on GitHub. Search across 60 million candidates.
Launched in
Hiring
GitHub
 by
Prog.AI
WorkOS
WorkOS
Ad
APIs to make your app enterprise ready
About this launch
Prog.AI
Prog.AIData-platform for technical recruiting
0
reviews
2
followers
Prog.AI by
Prog.AI
was hunted by
Dmitry Pyanov
in Hiring, GitHub. Made by
Dmitry Pyanov
and
Maria Grineva
. Featured on June 8th, 2023.
Prog.AI
is not rated yet. This is Prog.AI's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-