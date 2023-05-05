Products
Home
→
Product
→
ProFolioX
ProFolioX
A cool personal theme built with Astro, Tailwind CSS & MDX
Visit
Upvote 11
30%
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
The ultimate personal theme for anyone looking to own a clean, elegant and fully-functional theme including, store, blog and personal site options that it also supports dark mode. Built with Astro, Tailwind CSS, & MDX.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
by
ProFolioX
About this launch
ProFolioX
An cool personal theme built With Astro, Tailwind CSS & MDX
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
ProFolioX by
ProFolioX
was hunted by
Michael Andreuzza
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Michael Andreuzza
. Featured on May 6th, 2023.
ProFolioX
is not rated yet. This is ProFolioX's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
