Home
→
Product
→
Profitbox
Profitbox
Recover customers that you lose to payment failures
Free
Recover customers that churn due to credit card payment failures e.g. card expired, not enough funds etc.
🚀 When payment fails, we silently auto retry
⚡️ We nudge customer to update billing info
🧘♂️ Bonus - Everything works via Stripe Oauth
Launched in
Fintech
,
Money
,
Finance
by
Profitbox
About this launch
Profitbox
Recover customers that you lose to payment failures 🤑
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Profitbox by
Profitbox
was hunted by
Aditya Rao
in
Fintech
,
Money
,
Finance
. Made by
Aditya Rao
and
Mani S
. Featured on October 18th, 2022.
Profitbox
is not rated yet. This is Profitbox's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#64
