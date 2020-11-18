discussion
Khoa Nguyen
Maker
Experimenter!
Hello Product Hunters, Thanks for checking out Profitable no-code apps database - a live database of 69+ hand-curated profitable apps built with no-code! Updated weekly! Here are some criteria I choose an app ✅ Traffic and page rank ✅ UI/UX ✅ Potential growth in the future ✅ The app is listed in its platform Showcase section ✅ Featured in news ✅ Featured in Product Hunt How do I know an app is profitable? ✅ It is an Open Startup. ✅ Is it still in the beta version? ✅ Estimate revenue base on traffic estimation like Similarweb ✅ Founders share about revenue on forums/social network Benefits ✅ Lifetime access ✅ Search, Sort and Filter ⚡️ ✅ Full database of 70+ profitable no-code apps ✅ Automatic weekly updates
