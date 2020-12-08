discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Khoa Nguyen
Maker
Researcher at ProfitableInsider.com
Hello Product Hunters, Thanks for checking out the profitable developer tools database. I do market research on profitable developer tools. These apps are hand-picked. After collecting 103+ tools, I summary into an insight report. Report summary - Why should you create a developer tool? - Business Model - Software Development Life Cycle - Low-code and code combination for developers - Boilerplate and UI Components - Consistency is the key - The best way to develop a developer tool for indie developers - Recommended articles Benefits ✅ Lifetime access ✅ Search, Sort, and Filter ⚡️ ✅ Full database of 103+ profitable developer tools ✅ Automatic weekly updates Other profitable databases on ProductHunt: Profitable writing tools database Profitable no-code apps database Profitable Chrome Extensions Database Thank you!
Share