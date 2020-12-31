  1. Home
Profitable design apps database

Insights report and database of 60+ hand-curated profitable design apps.
Khoa Nguyen
Maker
Researcher at ProfitableInsider.com
Hello Product Hunters, Thanks for checking out the profitable design apps database. I do market research on existing profitable design app. These apps are hand-picked. After collecting 60+ tools, I summary into an insight report. This database and report will save you hours of researching and collecting data about existing design apps. Report summary: - Sketch vs Wireframe vs Mockup vs Prototype - No-design experience apps - The learning curve of design apps. - UX Design apps - Creative ideas - Niche ideas Benefits: ✅ Lifetime access ✅ Search, Sort, Group, and Filter ⚡️ ✅ Full database of 60+ profitable design apps. Thank you!
