Home
→
Product
→
Profile Poet
Profile Poet
AI-written dating app profiles; tested and optimized
Profile poet takes your best features and spins them into a dating profile that will tell everyone you’re witty and your dog thinks you’re cute. A/B tested and optimized for maximum conversion. Design by kvngao.com
Launched in
Productivity
,
Dating
,
Lifestyle
by
Profile Poet
About this launch
Profile Poet
AI-generated dating profiles. Tested and optimized.
3
reviews
36
followers
Follow for updates
Profile Poet by
Profile Poet
was hunted by
Dmitri Mirakyan
in
Productivity
,
Dating
,
Lifestyle
. Made by
Dmitri Mirakyan
,
Kevin Gao
and
Jeffrey Li
. Featured on April 11th, 2023.
Profile Poet
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on April 2nd, 2023.
Upvotes
8
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
