Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Jude Benny
Great job! Looks good.
Upvote (2)Share
Bravo! It's really a good product!
Upvote (2)Share
Maker
Hi everybody 👋 in the last months I developed Products Box: a chrome extension that helps you to create a dashboard to organize your projects. I made this tool to solve a problem I had: for every personal project I need to use many third party services (hosting, analytics, marketing, social, etc..). So I always had a lot of bookmarks and opened tabs to check every day the status of every project. This extension replace your chrome "New Tab" and here you can put all your projects and services. For every product you can set many actions: 🏷️ Bookmarks: You can save all the important pages for every service ⚡ Webhooks: You can send HTTP Get/Post requests to trigger some important actions and automate your work: (trigger a build, send a notification, etc...) 👀 Info cards: you can create custom cards that show important informations, you can configure an HTTP request and get the value to show (nr. of users, subscribers, revenue, etc..) Hope it could be helpful to all the makers to improve your work! Any feedback is welcome!
Upvote (1)Share