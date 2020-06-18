  1. Home
  2.  → Products Box

Products Box

The dashboard for makers in a chrome new tab page

Products Box is a chrome extension that replaces your new tab page and it helps to organize all your projects and services.
Create a dashboard with shortcuts without the need to open hundreds of tabs and create actions like bookmarks, webhooks, and info cards
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews5.0/5
Jude Benny
Jude Benny
Great job! Looks good.
Upvote (2)Share
Scott Gonzalez
Scott Gonzalez
Bravo! It's really a good product!
Upvote (2)Share
Marco Melilli
Marco Melilli
Maker
Hi everybody 👋 in the last months I developed Products Box: a chrome extension that helps you to create a dashboard to organize your projects. I made this tool to solve a problem I had: for every personal project I need to use many third party services (hosting, analytics, marketing, social, etc..). So I always had a lot of bookmarks and opened tabs to check every day the status of every project. This extension replace your chrome "New Tab" and here you can put all your projects and services. For every product you can set many actions: 🏷️ Bookmarks: You can save all the important pages for every service ⚡ Webhooks: You can send HTTP Get/Post requests to trigger some important actions and automate your work: (trigger a build, send a notification, etc...) 👀 Info cards: you can create custom cards that show important informations, you can configure an HTTP request and get the value to show (nr. of users, subscribers, revenue, etc..) Hope it could be helpful to all the makers to improve your work! Any feedback is welcome!
Upvote (1)Share