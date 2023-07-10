Products
This is the latest launch from Productool
See Productool’s previous launch →
Productool 2.0
Productool 2.0
100 next-gen SaaS products curated by Product People
Productool is a list of 100 Next-Gen SaaS Products curated by Product People for Product People.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
by
Productool
About this launch
Productool
100 SaaS products curated by product people
Productool 2.0 by
Productool
was hunted by
Samet from producter.co
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Samet from producter.co
,
Ferhan Gül
,
Eren Gündüz
and
Merve from producter.co
. Featured on July 12th, 2023.
Productool
is rated
5/5 ★
by 9 users. It first launched on February 21st, 2022.
Upvotes
36
Comments
16
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
