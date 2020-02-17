Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Dennis Müller
Maker
👋🏽 Hey PH community :) Meet productivity.so. @lukek and I are both productivity lovers. In my case this love even goes so far that I devote my entire time to building coco.so. (I guess you can tell, I have an affinity to .so domains hah) productivity.so is a simple product that helps you discover nice shortcuts or hidden UX. Our favorite is switching accounts in Gmail by swiping down on your avatar. But we gathered way more of those little tips, so you don't have to. Another feature which we hope you are going to enjoy is our very own version of ⌘+K. For this launch you can already do a few actions. But we are going to expand them! :) Long story short: check out productivity.so, sign-up for the email list and enjoy 2 hacks per week. Straight into your inbox. :) 💌 from Berlin to where ever you are.
Upvote (4)Share
@lukek @muellaire Great work guys! Favorite page now and slick design 🔥
Maker
@muellaire @solerbor Thanks so much for the support, happy you like our little collection of hacks 💌🤩
UpvoteShare
Did you know you can switch accounts in Gmail by swiping down the avatar?
🙋♀Yes 🙋♂️
🙅♀️No 🙅♂️
Upvote (1)Share14 Answers
@muellaire have been using this since discovering it here 🎉
Upvote (2)Share
@akarshsanghi Yeyy, let me know if you want us to look into other products 📱💻
@muellaire damn this is gonna change my life 🤯
Upvote (2)Share
🔥🔥🔥 love the side project @muellaire !
@enzo_avigo oooh damn, means the world! Your referral side project from back in the days was a strong inspo 🤩
UpvoteShare