Productivity Keyboard for Sales
Ranked #15 for today
Productivity Keyboard for Sales
Send sales scripts in one tap — on any instant messaging app
Free
• Curate your sales scripts • Connect content from apps like Shopify, Dropbox, Google Docs, Notion, Calendly • Paste any of your sales content in one tap
Launched in
Sales
by
Adaptive Sales Keyboard
About this launch
1
104
Productivity Keyboard for Sales by
Adaptive Sales Keyboard
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Sales
. Made by
Dos Baha
and
Mike Kopzhassar
. Featured on November 3rd, 2022.
Adaptive Sales Keyboard
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Adaptive Sales Keyboard's first launch.
Upvotes
101
Comments
33
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#56
