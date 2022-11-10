Products
Productivity Ebook for Busy People
A practical guide to get things done faster

Free
This book has been written for busy people to better organize themselves and achieve more results on a consistent basis. You will find common scenarios, tactics to manage these situations and tools to help you get back in control of your time.
Launched in Productivity, Startup Books, Business Books by
About this launch
was hunted by
Julien Quintard
in Productivity, Startup Books, Business Books. Made by
Julien Quintard
and
mefyl
. Featured on November 10th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Productivity Ebook for Busy People's first launch.
