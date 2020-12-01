  1. Home
  2.  → ProductionReadyApp

ProductionReadyApp

Hacker news for people who like to get things done.

PRA is a cross between Hacker News and Indie Hackers with an emphasis on technical implementation. A community of makers helping each other make their apps production ready.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Uvictor
Maker
Developer
Hi PH peeps, ProductionReadyApp(Yeah I know about the name) hopes to be a cross between IH and HN with an emphasis on technical implementation. Sites like Dev.to and Medium are too formal for a quick daily glance. In PRA you can share your dev.to articles, your unanswered stack overflow question even the one''s you were afraid to ask. Showcase you latest side project. Share tools that help make your app production ready. Any feedback is appreciated. Don't forget to follow us on social media. Thank you,
Share