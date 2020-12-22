ProductHunt Wrapped

discussion
Ryan Hoover
Founder, Product Hunt
So cool. Here's mine!
Fantastic!
P.s would love an option to tweet it
Still inspired by Spotify, but even more, emboldened now by the recent launch of devwrapped.com (for Github year in reviews). I decided to refit that very same logic and style, but this time - for the community itself! Is it meta? Yes. Is it directly endorsed by Product Hunt? No. This is for the community by the community ❤️. Is it cool to see how you contributed to the community at large and see your hottest project - or maybe even your hottest hunt🔥? 💯💯💯