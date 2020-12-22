  1. Home
Maker or Hunter see how you added to the PH community!

Hey you! Yes, you! You're part of the Product Hunt community! Whether you are making those great products, hunting the amazing ones, upvoting the ones you especially love, or just dicussing them - see how you impacted PH this year with ProductHunt Wrapped!
discussion
Ryan Hoover
Founder, Product Hunt
So cool. Here's mine!
Jaisal Rathee
150+ growth strategies (Growmysaas.co) 🚀
Fantastic!
Jaisal Rathee
150+ growth strategies (Growmysaas.co) 🚀
P.s would love an option to tweet it
Tim Carambat
Maker
Software and Mechanical Engineer
@jaisalr 🧠 Great idea!! I would love to have the image be pre-saved for the share card but I dont pre-save the results as images - they are rendered on click! Could easily add a button to share the link though!
Tim Carambat
Maker
Software and Mechanical Engineer
Still inspired by Spotify, but even more, emboldened now by the recent launch of devwrapped.com (for Github year in reviews). I decided to refit that very same logic and style, but this time - for the community itself! Is it meta? Yes. Is it directly endorsed by Product Hunt? No. This is for the community by the community ❤️. Is it cool to see how you contributed to the community at large and see your hottest project - or maybe even your hottest hunt🔥? 💯💯💯
