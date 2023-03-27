Products
Home
→
Product
→
ProductHunt without AI Products
ProductHunt without AI Products
Automatically removes AI products from ProductHunt
As ProductHunt is a site that I visit daily, I decided to create this little utility to be able to have moments without AI and to be able to keep discovering incredible products that are appearing and that are not related to AI.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
+1 by
ProductHunt without AI Products
About this launch
ProductHunt without AI Products
Automatically removes AI products from ProductHunt.
ProductHunt without AI Products by
ProductHunt without AI Products
was hunted by
José Pascual
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
User Experience
. Made by
José Pascual
and
Antonio R
. Featured on March 27th, 2023.
ProductHunt without AI Products
is not rated yet. This is ProductHunt without AI Products's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
4
Day rank
#34
Week rank
#34
