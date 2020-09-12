ProductHacker
Hey PH! Every day I browse ProductHunt and HackerNews to keep up with the industry. I spend a lot of energy looking for the most interesting products and articles of the day, so I wanted a curated service. Something free, delivered to me every day. That's why I built this newsletter! 📬 Technology-wise it runs a cron job every day at midnight that scrapes rankings with pupperteer.js. After that, It builds the newsletter automatically and sends it through the buttondown API. Hope you like it! ✌️
