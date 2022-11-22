Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → ProductAssist
ProductAssist
ProductAssist

Product management as a Service subscription team

Free Options
Embed
A product management subscription, get a dedicated product manager to help you with your roadmap and other product needs for a flat fee and cancel any time.
Launched in Productivity, User Experience, Prototyping by
Asana
Asana
Ad
The work management platform for teams
About this launch
Product management as a Service subscription team
0
reviews
5
followers
ProductAssist by
was hunted by
Adam Albarghouthi
in Productivity, User Experience, Prototyping. Made by
Rami
. Featured on November 23rd, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is ProductAssist's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
#16
Week rank
#97