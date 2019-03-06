Product Wars

Follow your Product Hunt Launch in Real-Time!
See which of your PR actions are working, how your competitors are doing and if your momentum is good.
Display it on a big screen, and experience the real war-room thrill of a Product Hunt launch.
Guillaume BoiretMaker@guillaumeboiret · CEO, Phantombuster
Launching on Product Hunt was such a thrill and so much fun for the whole team. Everyone was on fire helping new users out, writing down new ideas, looking for info and encouraging our existing fanbase. But we kept wondering which of our marketing actions had an impact and where our competitors were doing. So we used our own tool and built this chart. We displayed in on a big screen and turned our CTO’s apartment in a real war-room. After launch, we thought this could be useful to other Makers so we added a bit of html/css and put it online :) We hope you'll enjoy it. Happy Launch!
