Product & UX Conferences
A curated list of product management and UX conferences
discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ahmed Sulaiman
Maker
crosspatch.io Maker | Harmonica Player
Hey everyone! 👋 I'm hopeful to see more product management and UX conferences getting back on track in 2021. So I've curated this collection to make it easier for anyone to find the right event faster. 🎊 There are 60 conferences in total. 🗓 You can filter all conferences by date. 🌍 You can also filter by location (including Virtual conferences) Up next: 💵 Filter by tickets price 🔍 A proper search filed along with filters If I missed any conference or meetup you know about, please let me know on Twitter (https://twitter.com/ahmed_sulajman) or submit via Google Form at the bottom of the list.
Share
Great collection, Ahmed! So many conferences that I didn't know before. Congrats on the launch 🎉
@valia_havryliuk Thank you so much for your support, Valia! 🙌
Nice work, thank you! Is the project open to apply to add more conferences?
@vladislav_dovbyshchuk Thank you so much, Vlad! 🎊 Sure! You can submit the conference/meetup via the Google Form on the website, and it will be included in the list.